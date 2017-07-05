PawSox looking outside of Rhode Island for new stadium

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The Pawtucket PawSox announced on Wednesday they are looking into possible sites for a new ballpark outside Rhode Island.

A statement obtained by ABC6 News said:

“For more than a year, the Pawtucket Red Sox have worked cooperatively and exclusively with the City of Pawtucket and the State of Rhode Island to find a long-term solution to keep the PawSox in Pawtucket. The club promised such exclusivity through the state's regular legislative session ending in June. This understanding was clear and made public on numerous occasions.”

“While the dialogue with Pawtucket and Rhode Island officials will continue through a fall session, if called, the club will now also respond to other cities who seek to present proposals for potential ballpark sites. Given the uncertainty we face upon the expiration of our lease, and the timetables involved with these sorts of projects, we believe it is prudent and fair to follow this course of action.”

Last week, new legislation was brought forth in the Senate with a new plan to keep the PawSox in Rhode Island.

The $83 million plan was for a new ballpark to be installed at Slater Mill in Pawtucket.

The Finance Chair said there will be plenty of debate in the coming weeks and months, adding that there will be several committee hearings before any type of vote will happen.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017