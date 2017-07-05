Blackstone teenager needs standing wheelchair 14 years after tragic accident

BLACKSTONE, Mass. (WLNE) -- Fourteen years after a tragic jet ski accident, Bradley Gignac of Blackstone needs a standing wheelchair due to painful complications caused from over a decade of a normal wheelchair.

In July of 2003, Gignac was riding a jet ski on a lake in Rhode Island with his father when they were struck by a boat. His father, Kevin was killed instantly. Bradley suffered from a stroke and serious brain trauma, paralyzing him on his right side and leaving him blind in his left eye.

Bradley's grandmother, Celeste, told Boston 25 News that Bradley has lost muscle tone and bone structure from sitting in a wheelchair for so many years. He has had 14 surgeries so far.

A standing wheelchair will alleviate the harsh toll his current wheelchair had on his body. Bradley hopes a new wheelchair will allow him to bowl in the Special Olympics and walk across the stage to receive his high school diploma.

However, it will cost over $75,000 that the insurance company won't cover. Bradley and his grandmother are currently working towards raising the money for the standing wheelchair.

To help Bradley get his wheelchair, donate to his GoFundMe page here.

