Three people displaced after blaze erupts in New Bedford apartment

Three people displaced after blaze erupts in New Bedford apartment

By: News Staff

NEW BEDFORD, M.A. (WLNE) — Three people were displaced Wednesday evening after flames erupted in an apartment complex, authorities say.

Firefighters were called to the apartment complex on South 2nd Street, around 8:00 p.m., for reports of flames on the fifth floor. Upon arrival the fire had spread to the sixth floor. 

Officials say the fire was knocked down, and the the damage was contained to three units. One person from each unit was displaced.

Red Cross was called to the scene, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time. 

