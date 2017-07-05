PawSox Split Pair at Rochester

PawSox news release...

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Jalen Beeks notched seven strikeouts and powered the Pawtucket Red Sox to a split against the Rochester Red Wings in Wednesday’s doubleheader at Frontier Field.

After the Red Wings (46-38) rode a three-run first inning to a 3-1 win in the first game, Beeks and the PawSox (41-43) responded with a 2-0 victory in the nightcap, as Pawtucket pitchers didn’t allow a run over the final 12 innings of the double-dip.

First Game

Rehabbing Red Sox starter Brian Johnson (left shoulder impingement) worked 3.2 innings and threw 75 pitches (51 for strikes). The southpaw gave up five hits and three runs — all of which came in the first inning — and only ceded a walk over the final 12 batters he faced.

Rehabbing Red Sox third baseman Pablo Sandoval (inner ear infection) served as the designated hitter in the first game and went 1-for-3 with a single to right field from the left side. With a 1-for-3 performance, PawSox shortstop Mike Miller extended his hitting streak to 13 games.

Rochester starter Dillon Gee (W, 1-0), an eight-year big league veteran, scattered five hits over five shutout stanzas in which he fanned three. Righty Alex Wimmers (S, 5) buttoned up the victory with a 1-2-3 seventh.

Rochester posted a three-run first inning with five hits and an RBI groundout against Johnson.

With runners at the corners and nobody out for Pawtucket in the top of the sixth, Miller bounced into a 6-4-3 double play that allowed left fielder Bryce Brentz to score from third and cut the gap to 3-1.