Providence school faculty to be re-trained after failing to report sexual assault allegations

PROVIDENCE, RI – Six Providence school board members decided Wednesday night that all faculty who work directly with students will be re-trained in August on the district's Emergency Preparedness Plan.

The plan is meant to protect students who report sexual assault or other safety issues to faculty. The procedures, however, were not followed when the district failed to report to DCYF that four students told staff they were touched inappropriately by their gym teacher, 53-year-old James Duffy.

"All we can do is make sure that it doesn't happen again in the future, or eliminate any possibility that it doesn't happen again in the future,” said Nicholas Hemond, President of the Providence School Board. “That's why everyone will be re-trained, so nobody can say they don't know.”

Hemond told ABC6 News that faculty who directly with students will be re-trained on the Emergency Preparedness Plan on August 4th. He said he also hopes to see a better system of checks and balances implemented, so more people are included in emergency situations and are held accountable.

"To make sure every box is checked,” explained Hemond. “Everyone is inquiring: did you call the police, did you alert this person, did you file this report. So there are multiple levels of support."

The board ended the meeting by voting unanimously to create a working group over the next few weeks.

James Duffy, a gym teacher at Harry Kizirian Elementary School was arrested and arraigned in court on June 29th for inappropriately touching four young girls between the ages of 11 and 12.

Authorities were first notified of the situation by one of the girl’s parents, not the school. A spokeswoman for the school department said the district began investigating immediately, but added that personnel failed to notify DCYF. In the state of Rhode Island suspected sexual abuse of a child must be reported within 24 hours.

"The person alleged to have committed the most egregious act was removed right away, as soon as we heard about it, and was not allowed back in school for the remainder of the year. He won’t be allowed back in school until the situation works itself out,” said Hemond.