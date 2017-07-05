Revs Lose to NY Red Bulls at Gillette - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Revs Lose to NY Red Bulls at Gillette

  FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) _ Gonzalo Veron scored in the 90th minute to give the New York Red Bulls a 3-2 victory over the New England Revolution on Wednesday night in the I-95 rivalry.


        New York (8-8-2) is the first away team in the series to win since June 8, 2014. New England (5-9-5) lost its fourth consecutive game.


        The Red Bulls scored the only two goals of the second half. Daniel Royer tied it at 2 in the 55th minute on a penalty kick, and Veron scored from the corner of the 18-yard box on a fast break.


        The teams combined to score three goals in five minutes midway through the first half.   

      Teal Bunbury opened the scoring in the 21st minute with his first goal of the season for New England. Diego Fagundez dribbled along the 18-yard line and found Bunbury for a finish under Luis Robles' legs. Bradley Wright-Phillips tied it two minutes later with his ninth goal of the season on a volley from distance. Three minutes later, Lee Nguyen gave the Revolution the lead on a close-range chip shot.
 
 

