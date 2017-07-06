PawSox Slugger Bryce Brentz Selected to Represent International League in Triple-A All-Star Home Run Derby

International League news release...



Triple-A All-Star festivities at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Washington begin Monday, July 10 with the 2017 Triple-A Home Run Derby presented by Alaska USA Federal Credit Union.

The Pacific Coast League’s Renato Nuñez (Nashville), Daniel Vogelbach (Tacoma) and Christian Walker (Reno) along with the International League’s Bryce Brentz (Pawtucket), Danny Hayes (Charlotte) and Richie Shaffer (Columbus) have been the six sluggers selected to participate, Triple-A Baseball announced today.

The Derby, which takes place two days prior to the 30th annual Triple-A All-Star Game, will begin at 7:05 p.m. PDT and be streamed live on MiLB.TV. The 23-year-old Nuñez leads Triple-A and is tied for tops in Minor League Baseball with 22 homers.

The Venezuelan native homered in a season-high three straight games twice, from May 1-3 and May 18-20, finishing the month with nine long balls.

Nuñez has launched 120 homers in his seven-year career, the most of anyone in the Derby field. Vogelbach, who will be batting in his home park, has hit 16 home runs with the Rainiers since joining the Mariners organization in a trade from the Chicago Cubs in July 2016.

The 24-year-old was a second round pick of the Cubs in 2011. He was the starting first baseman for the PCL in last year’s Triple-A All-Star Game as a member of the Iowa Cubs.

Walker, in his first year in the Diamondbacks organization, is second in the league with 20 home runs on the season. He has a pair of multi-homer games and hit a go-ahead grand slam in the ninth inning of a one-run win on May 8.

Walker spent the first five years of his career in the Orioles organization after getting drafted in 2012 out of the University of South Carolina. With the Gamecocks, he hit 30 homers in three seasons and was a member of two National Championship teams.

Pawtucket’s Brentz has mashed 18 homers on the year, trailing only two players for the International League lead. The Middle Tennessee State product hit 11 in the month of June to pace all IL players. Brentz has hit a homer once every 13.61 at-bats on the season to best the league.

He has been in the Red Sox organization his entire career after getting selected by Boston in the first round of the 2010 First-Year Player Draft. Hayes, in just his fifth professional season and second at Minor League Baseball’s highest level, has already set a career-high with 15 home runs.

The California native has slugged three grand slams on the season, including one as part of a multi-homer game. Hayes was a 13th round pick of the White Sox in 2013 out of Oregon State. Shaffer leads a Columbus club that is second in the IL in homers with 17.

The 26-year-old has five major league homers in only 51 games and is closing in on 100 for his professional career. Shaffer, in his first year in the Indians organization, spent his first five years with the Rays after getting drafted by Tampa Bay with the 25th overall pick in 2012 out of Clemson.

He hit 30 homers with Durham in his two seasons with the Bulls. Pacific Coast League Participants Age 2017 Total Career High Career To Date Renato Nuñez, Nashville Sounds 23 22 29 (2014) 120 Daniel Vogelbach, Tacoma Rainiers 24 9 23 (2016) 92 Christian Walker, Reno Aces 26 20 26 (2014) 96 International League Participants Age 2017 Total Career High Career To Date Bryce Brentz, Pawtucket Red Sox 28 18 30 (2011) 115 Danny Hayes, Charlotte Knights 26 15 15 (2017) 48.