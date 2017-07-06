Missing New Bedford Fisherman Identified

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

NEW BEDFORD, M.A. (WLNE) — The New Bedford based fisherman who fell off of his fishing-vessel has finally been identified by authorities as 55-year-old Thomas Quintin Jr. of New Bedford.

Quintin went missing on July 3 when he allegedly fell overboard the ‘Miss Shauna’ approximately 25 miles off of the coast of New York.

After searching for 28-hours the Coast Guard suspended their search.

Police explain that “Fishing was in his blood.” Quintin first began fishing when he was 17-years-old and comes from a family of fellow fishermen.

Both of Quintin’s grandfathers were also lost at sea.

WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017