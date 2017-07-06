FIRST ON ABC 6: Gallison to serve prison sentence at FMC Devens

11502–070, that's former House Finance Chair Ray Gallison's newly assigned prison number.

The 65–year–old will serve his 51 month jail sentence at Devens Federal Medical Center in Massachusetts according to RI U.S. Marshal Jamie Hainsworth.

Gallison plead guilty back in March to nine federal counts. He admitted to stealing nearly $680,000 from a dead man's estate.

The facility where the former politician will spend the next four plus years is located about 40 miles outside of Boston. The prison houses more than 1,000 male inmates.

According to a handbook obtained by ABC 6 News, Gallison will be required to complete a roughly 4–week orientation program.

Each day, by 7:30 Gallison's room will be required to be clean and his bed made. There are five daily counts he must adhere to one at 12:05am, 3am, 5am, 4pm and 10pm.

If he's medically cleared, Gallison will be required to work. The assignment is based on availability and ability.

At any time while behind bars, the former Finance Chair may be asked to give a urine or breathalyzer sample.

Gallison joins a list of well–known criminals to served here at Devens including Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, who was sent to the Massachusetts facility shortly after the Watertown shootout. Congressman Cicilline's brother and Former RI Rep. John McCauley also spent time at the prison.

Gallison is required to report to prison by Monday.

(C) WLNE 2017