Two men arrested for shoplifting, fleeing from police

SEEKONK, M.A. (WLNE) — Two men were arrested on Thursday after an alleged shoplifting incident led to a police chase.
Seekonk Police told ABC6 News officers were dispatched to the CVS Pharmacy on Newman Ave around 10:29 a.m., when reports came forward that a male shoplifter was fleeing from the store.
The man had allegedly stolen baby formula.
The suspect, identified as Kiel Marchand, 31, of Attleboro, M.A., entered a white car and was driven by 34-year-old James Josselyn, of North Smithfield, southbound on Newman Avenue at a high rate of speed.
Trying to elude officers in pursuit, the vehicle turned abruptly onto Gardner Street and drove into a nearby driveway, where Marchand exited the vehicle and fled on foot.
Officers chased Marchand, and tazed him after he fell into a nearby ditch, and upon getting up showed no signs of backing down; taking a fighting stance before the officer.
He was arrested without further incident.
Josselyn, who fled on foot as well, was arrested in a wooded area off Gardner Street, after officers utilized a K-9 officer to track him down.
Marchand is being charged with the following offenses:
- Shoplifting.
- Assault.
- Resisting Arrest
- Fugitive from Justice (out-of-state warrants).
Josselyn was charged with the following offenses:
- Shoplifting.
- Unlicensed Operation of a motor vehicle.
- Failure to stop for police.
- Negligent Operation of a motor vehicle.
- Resisting Arrest.
No further information is available at this time.
