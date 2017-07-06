Two men arrested for shoplifting, fleeing from police - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Two men arrested for shoplifting, fleeing from police

By: News Staff

SEEKONK, M.A. (WLNE) — Two men were arrested on Thursday after an alleged shoplifting incident led to a police chase.

Seekonk Police told ABC6 News officers were dispatched to the CVS Pharmacy on Newman Ave around 10:29 a.m., when reports came forward that a male shoplifter was fleeing from the store.

The man had allegedly stolen baby formula.

The suspect, identified as Kiel Marchand, 31, of Attleboro, M.A., entered a white car and was driven by 34-year-old James Josselyn, of North Smithfield, southbound on Newman Avenue at a high rate of speed.

Trying to elude officers in pursuit, the vehicle turned abruptly onto Gardner Street and drove into a nearby driveway, where Marchand exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

Officers chased Marchand, and tazed him after he fell into a nearby ditch, and upon getting up showed no signs of backing down; taking a fighting stance before the officer.

He was arrested without further incident.

Josselyn, who fled on foot as well, was arrested in a wooded area off Gardner Street, after officers utilized a K-9 officer to track him down.

Marchand is being charged with the following offenses:

  • Shoplifting.
  • Assault.
  • Resisting Arrest
  • Fugitive from Justice (out-of-state warrants).

Josselyn was charged with the following offenses:

  • Shoplifting.
  • Unlicensed Operation of a motor vehicle.
  • Failure to stop for police.
  • Negligent Operation of a motor vehicle.
  • Resisting Arrest.

No further information is available at this time.

