Governor Raimondo Signs 40 Bills Into Law

PROVIDNECE, R.I. (WLNE) — Governor Gina Raimondo signed forty bills into law on Wednesday.
These following bills were signed into law:
S 85 SUB A
An act relating to public property and works
S 194
An act relating to businesses and professions - barbers and hairdressers
S 341 SUB A
An act relating to animals and animal husbandry - animal care
S 350 SUB B
An act relating to labor and labor relations - payment of wages
S 486 SUB B
An act relating to health and safety - department of health
S 512
An act relating to towns and cities - police and firefighters residency
S 513
An act relating to businesses and professions - electricians
S 541 as Amended
An act relating to military affairs and defense - Rhode Island veterans' home - advisory council
S 544
An act relating to behavioral healthcare, developmental disabilities and hospitals - governor's council on behavior health
S 559
An act relating to businesses and professions - veterinary practice
S 570 Sub A
An act relating to taxation - taxation of farm, forest, and open space land
S 614 Sub A
An act relating to human services - abused and neglected children
S 636
An act relating to state affairs and government - administrative penalties for environmental violations
S 674
An act relating to labor and labor relations - correctional officers' arbitration
S 742 Sub A
An act relating to businesses and professions - physical therapists
S 816
An act relating to military affairs and defense - veterans' affairs
S 821 Sub A
An act relating to insurance - coverage for infertility
S 835 Sub A
An act relating to criminal offenses - fraud and false dealing
S 850 Sub A
An act relating to state affairs and government - the I-195 redevelopment act of 2011
S 863 Sub A
An act relating to health and safety - health care accessibility and quality assurance act
H 5241 Sub A
An act relating to public utilities and carriers - public transit - bus passes
H 5280 Sub A
An act relating to public property and works
H 5290
An act relating to businesses and professions - electricians
H 5314 Sub A
An act relating to health and safety -health care accessibility and quality assurance act
H 5351
An act relating to towns and cities - police and firefighters residency
H 5455 Sub A
An act relating to health and safety - department of health
H 5470
An act relating to businesses and professions - veterinary practice
H 5477 Sub A
An act relating to animals and animal husbandry - animal care
H 5488
An act relating to businesses and professions - barbers and hairdressers
H 5578
An act relating to behavioral healthcare, developmental disabilities and hospitals - governor's council on behavior health
H 5609
An act relating to state affairs and government - administrative penalties for environmental violations
H 5695 Sub A
An act relating to criminal offenses - fraud and false dealing
H 5733 Sub A
An act relating to human services - abused and neglected children
H 6004
An act relating to labor and labor relations - correctional officers' arbitration
H 6095 Sub A as Amended
An act relating to taxation - taxation of farm, forest, and open space land
H 6117
Joint resolution amending the membership of the special legislative commission on defense economy planning
H 6170 Sub A
An act relating to insurance
H 6300
An act relating to state affairs and government - the I-195 redevelopment act of 2011
H 6315
An act relating to military affairs and defense - veterans' affairs
H 6360
An act relating to military affairs and defense - Rhode Island veterans' home - advisory council
