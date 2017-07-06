Governor Raimondo Signs 40 Bills Into Law

By: News Staff

PROVIDNECE, R.I. (WLNE) — Governor Gina Raimondo signed forty bills into law on Wednesday.

These following bills were signed into law:

S 85 SUB A

An act relating to public property and works

S 194

An act relating to businesses and professions - barbers and hairdressers

S 341 SUB A

An act relating to animals and animal husbandry - animal care

S 350 SUB B

An act relating to labor and labor relations - payment of wages

S 486 SUB B

An act relating to health and safety - department of health

S 512

An act relating to towns and cities - police and firefighters residency

S 513

An act relating to businesses and professions - electricians

S 541 as Amended

An act relating to military affairs and defense - Rhode Island veterans' home - advisory council

S 544

An act relating to behavioral healthcare, developmental disabilities and hospitals - governor's council on behavior health

S 559

An act relating to businesses and professions - veterinary practice

S 570 Sub A

An act relating to taxation - taxation of farm, forest, and open space land

S 614 Sub A

An act relating to human services - abused and neglected children

S 636

An act relating to state affairs and government - administrative penalties for environmental violations

S 674

An act relating to labor and labor relations - correctional officers' arbitration

S 742 Sub A

An act relating to businesses and professions - physical therapists

S 816

An act relating to military affairs and defense - veterans' affairs

S 821 Sub A

An act relating to insurance - coverage for infertility

S 835 Sub A

An act relating to criminal offenses - fraud and false dealing

S 850 Sub A

An act relating to state affairs and government - the I-195 redevelopment act of 2011

S 863 Sub A

An act relating to health and safety - health care accessibility and quality assurance act

H 5241 Sub A

An act relating to public utilities and carriers - public transit - bus passes

H 5280 Sub A

An act relating to public property and works

H 5290

An act relating to businesses and professions - electricians

H 5314 Sub A

An act relating to health and safety -health care accessibility and quality assurance act

H 5351

An act relating to towns and cities - police and firefighters residency

H 5455 Sub A

An act relating to health and safety - department of health

H 5470

An act relating to businesses and professions - veterinary practice

H 5477 Sub A

An act relating to animals and animal husbandry - animal care

H 5488

An act relating to businesses and professions - barbers and hairdressers

H 5578

An act relating to behavioral healthcare, developmental disabilities and hospitals - governor's council on behavior health

H 5609

An act relating to state affairs and government - administrative penalties for environmental violations

H 5695 Sub A

An act relating to criminal offenses - fraud and false dealing

H 5733 Sub A

An act relating to human services - abused and neglected children

H 6004

An act relating to labor and labor relations - correctional officers' arbitration

H 6095 Sub A as Amended

An act relating to taxation - taxation of farm, forest, and open space land

H 6117

Joint resolution amending the membership of the special legislative commission on defense economy planning

H 6170 Sub A

An act relating to insurance

H 6300

An act relating to state affairs and government - the I-195 redevelopment act of 2011

H 6315

An act relating to military affairs and defense - veterans' affairs

H 6360

An act relating to military affairs and defense - Rhode Island veterans' home - advisory council

