PawSox Split Series at Rochester after Matinee Shutout

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — PawSox starter Héctor Velázquez delivered yet another dynamite outing and stifled the Rochester Red Wings in a 1-0 win to earn a series split Thursday afternoon at Frontier Field.

Pawtucket (42-43) scored the lone run in the top of the seventh and took a second consecutive game from the Red Wings (46-39) to finish the four-game series. After the Red Wings scored three runs in the first inning of Wednesday’s doubleheader, PawSox pitchers merely responded with 21 consecutive scoreless innings across the final three games of the series.

Velázquez (W, 6-1) only allowed four hits (all singles) in his seven frames, fanning seven against just one walk. The right-hander needed just 95 pitches to get through seven and lowered his ERA to 1.48, which would rank first in the International League among qualifying starting pitchers if he’d thrown one more inning so far this season. In 10 of his 11 full Triple-A starts, the 28-year old from Mexico has allowed two runs or fewer and logged at least five innings.

PawSox reliever Ben Taylor (S, 1) followed with two perfect innings and a pair of strikeouts for his first career Triple-A save.

Rochester starter Tim Melville (L, 2-2) traded zeroes with Velázquez and only allowed one unearned run — on his own error — over eight innings with six punchouts and one walk.

PawSox center fielder Rusney Castillo led off the game with a single to left, and Pawtucket was held without another hit until designated hitter Jhonny Peralta knocked a two-out single up the middle in the sixth.

The PawSox broke a scoreless tie in the top of the seventh. First baseman Steve Selsky stroked a ground-rule double to left-center field. Two batters later with two outs, second baseman Mike Miller hit a comebacker to Melville, who recovered and threw wildly to first, allowing Selsky to score and make it 1-0.

