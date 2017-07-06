Man arrested, found with AK-47, pistol in car

By: News Staff

COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — A traffic stop led to the seizure of an AK-47 rifle, a pistol, and the arrest of a 22-year-old Providence man, Coventry Police said Thursday.

William Joseph Stuart, of Hillhurst Ave., Providence, was pulled over Wednesday evening on Main Street when reports came forward of an erratic driver.

Police said the vehicle was unregistered and Stuart did not have a driver’s license.

Officers on scene found a pistol and an AK-47 rifle inside the vehicle which were seized at that time of Stuart’s arrest.

However, on Thursday morning, the Scituate Police Department received a report of a break-in where firearms were stolen from a local residence.

Officers from the Scituate Police Department contacted Coventry Police, authorities said, whereupon it was discovered that the two weapons stolen in Scituate, were the weapons in Stuart’s possession.

Stuart was arraigned at Kent County Court house Thursday morning by and charged with the following offenses:

Carrying a rifle (AK-47) without a license.

Carrying a pistol without a permit.

Driving on a suspended license.

Scituate Police said the investigation into the weapons theft is ongoing, and should Stuart be charged, he is facing the following offenses:

Breaking and entering dwelling house w/o consent.

Enter dwelling w/felonious intent.

Vandalism/malicious injury to property.

Larceny of firearm.

