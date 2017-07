URI Basketball Holds Summer Practice in Preparation for August Trip to the Bahamas

By Nick Coit

ncoit@abc6.com

IT'S SUMMER TIME, BUT THE TEAM BUILDING IS UNDERWAY IN KINGSTON...

THE U–R–I BASKETBALL TEAM IS ON THE COURT PRACTICING AT THE RYAN CENTER...

THE RAMS TAKING PART IN ONE OF THEIR 10 SESSIONS TODAY, ALLOWED BY THE N–C–A–A, AS PART OF PREPARATION FOR THE PROGRAM'S FOREIGN TRIP...

TEAMS ARE ALLOWED ONE EVERY FOUR YEARS...

RHODY WAS ORIGINALLY GETTING READY TO GO TO EUROPE, BUT BECAUSE OF SAFETY CONCERNS, THE SCHOOL MAKING A CHANGE, AND NOW THE RAMS WILL TRAVEL TO THE BAHAMAS FOR SIX DAYS...

AS PART OF THE TRIP, RHODE ISLAND WILL PLAY THE BAHAMIAN NATIONAL TEAM TWICE...

THE EUROPEAN TRIP WOULD'VE BEEN FUN FOR THE PLAYERS, BUT COACH HURLEY SAYS THE GUYS DIDN'T MIND THE ITINERARY CHANGE...