Former Celts Forward Kelly Olynyk Signs Deal with Maimi

By TIM REYNOLDS=

AP Basketball Writer=

MIAMI (AP) _ Kelly Olynyk has agreed to sign with the Miami Heat.



Agent Greg Lawrence confirmed the agreement to The Associated Press, after ESPN first reported it would be a four-year deal worth in excess of $50 million.



The deal has not been signed, though could be as early as Friday.



A 7-foot center with 3-point range, Olynyk spent his first four NBA seasons with the Boston Celtics and played mostly as a reserve. He averaged 9.5 points in 278 regular-season games shot a career-best 51 percent last season.



Olynyk is the second significant agreement for Miami in this free-agent period. The Heat struck a deal Wednesday to re-sign guard Dion Waiters.



