Former Celts Forward Kelly Olynyk Signs Deal with Maimi

Former Celts Forward Kelly Olynyk Signs Deal with Maimi

By TIM REYNOLDS
AP Basketball Writer
       MIAMI (AP) _ Kelly Olynyk has agreed to sign with the Miami Heat.


        Agent Greg Lawrence confirmed the agreement to The Associated Press, after ESPN first reported it would be a four-year deal worth in excess of $50 million.


        The deal has not been signed, though could be as early as Friday.


        A 7-foot center with 3-point range, Olynyk spent his first four NBA seasons with the Boston Celtics and played mostly as a reserve. He averaged 9.5 points in 278 regular-season games shot a career-best 51 percent last season.


        Olynyk is the second significant agreement for Miami in this free-agent period. The Heat struck a deal Wednesday to re-sign guard Dion Waiters.
 
 

