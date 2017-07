By Ken Bell

kbell@abc6.com

The Celtics played their final Summer League game in Salt Lake City, losing to the host Utah Jazz, 68 to 65.

The Celts blew a 13-point lead, hitting just 2 of 15 field goal attempts in the fourth quarter. Jayson Tatum has another double-double, scoring 12 point and adding 12 rebounds.

The Celtics now head for Las Vegas and more Summer League games.