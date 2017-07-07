Judge approves West Valley Inn sale

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The iconic West Valley Inn, which abruptly shut down last summer after falling into receivership, now has a new owner.

The sale was approved Thursday, and the new owner is not wasting any time getting the restaurant back up and running.

The restaurant closed down without any warning, which left many brides without a venue. However, it now seems there is a new fate for the venue.

According to Providence Business News, a superior court judge approved the $1.2 million sale of the venue to Cranston based business owner Roy Lacroix.

Last August, the venue announced it was closing after 30 years in business. It fell into receivership in September after the sale to a restaurant owner fell through.

Since the closure, many businesses and owners have tried to purchase the venue, but no dice. There were talks it could be converted into a church.

A closing for the sale is scheduled for July 27th.

The new owner plans on keeping the West Valley Inn just as it was and reopening it as a banquet hall in the near future.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017