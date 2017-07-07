Reward offered in deadly Exeter hit-and-run

By: News Staff

EXETER, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the car involved in a deadly hit-and-run. A local animal group is now offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

27-year-old Sarah Balmforth was killed earlier this week in a rural part of Exeter while walking her dog.

Rhode Island State Police believe she was hit by a car that then left the scene.

“This crash happened sometime between 9 p.m. on July 3rd and 6 in the morning on the 4th of July morning,” said Major Dennis Fleming; RI State Police.

The incident happened at the 300 block of South Road, but because of how remote the area is, it is making the investigation more of challenge for detectives.

State Police believe the car involved was a late-model Jeep Wrangler between 1997-2006. They say it likely has severe damage to the front passenger side and headlights.

“Friends of Animals in Need” has put up a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of the driver.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact State Police Lieutenant Robert A. Creamer at 401-444-1046.

