Willow Tree chicken salad recalled - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Willow Tree chicken salad recalled

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

ATTLEBORO, M.A. (WLNE) — Willow Tree Poultry is recalling approximately 440 pounds of buffalo style chicken salad products due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen.

The product that was released contained tuna, which was not declared on the product label and the packing was mislabeled as chicken salad.

12.5 oz. of individual containers of “buffalo style chicken salad” are subject to recall.

The items were shipped to the Whole Foods Market locations in Connecticut, New Jersey, and New York.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions to consumption of their products, but these products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Alex Cekala, General Manager, at (508) 951-8351.

WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.