Canada’s Prime Minister to deliver keynote address in Providence - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Canada’s Prime Minister to deliver keynote address in Providence

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he will meet with U.S. governors at a summer summit in Rhode Island.

Trudeau said in a statement on Friday that he plans to deliver the keynote address at the National Governors Association meeting that begins Thursday in Providence.

Foreign dignitaries have attended the association's meetings in recent years, though not heads of state.

Trudeau says he wants to strengthen the “vital relationship” between Canada and the United States.

He says no other international relationship is more important to Canadian prosperity.

He plans to talk about trade, cross-border security and the potential for common solutions on climate change.

Both President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence were invited, but neither has said if they will go.

Rhode Island Democratic Governor Gina Raimondo is hosting the three-day summit.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.