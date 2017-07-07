Taunton man arrested for saying he would blow up counseling offi - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Taunton man arrested for saying he would blow up counseling office

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

TAUNTON M.A. (WLNE) — A Taunton was arrested Thursday morning for allegedly claiming he planned to blow up a health services office.

At approximately 9:58 AM police officers responded to a call from a worker at Northeast Health Services claiming that “there was a patient in the lobby who was threatening to blow up the building.”

Upon arrival officers found 28-year-old Clint Reed to be calm and cooperative. Officers also found a folding knife in his possession.

Workers of the office claim that Reed was pacing around the lobby saying that he would “fry you in court” and then went on to say he “would blow this place up.”

However, a witness told police he heard Reed saying that “if he didn’t get his way, he would subpoena them. I’m gonna blow it up in court.”

Officers later learned that Reed was a patient of the clinic and has been having a hard time receiving his welfare benefits because they were claiming he is deceased.  

Reed has been arrested on counts of disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, and a bomb/hijack threat.

WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.