Taunton man arrested for saying he would blow up counseling office

TAUNTON M.A. (WLNE) — A Taunton was arrested Thursday morning for allegedly claiming he planned to blow up a health services office.

At approximately 9:58 AM police officers responded to a call from a worker at Northeast Health Services claiming that “there was a patient in the lobby who was threatening to blow up the building.”

Upon arrival officers found 28-year-old Clint Reed to be calm and cooperative. Officers also found a folding knife in his possession.

Workers of the office claim that Reed was pacing around the lobby saying that he would “fry you in court” and then went on to say he “would blow this place up.”

However, a witness told police he heard Reed saying that “if he didn’t get his way, he would subpoena them. I’m gonna blow it up in court.”

Officers later learned that Reed was a patient of the clinic and has been having a hard time receiving his welfare benefits because they were claiming he is deceased.

Reed has been arrested on counts of disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, and a bomb/hijack threat.

