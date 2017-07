By: News Staff

ATTLEBORO, M.A. (WLNE) — A serious crash involving multiple vehicles on 95 South just prior to exit 2 caused heavy traffic Friday afternoon, Massachusetts State Police said.

According to troopers on-scene, injuries were reported, but all lanes were reopened once the scene cleared around 3:40 p.m.

No further information is available at this time.

