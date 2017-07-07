Two suspects arrested, one at large after shooting at Fall River officers

By: News Staff

FALL RIVER, M.A. (WLNE) — Two suspects were arrested, and one remains at large for shooting at, and fleeing from plain clothed Fall River Police officers early Friday morning.

While riding in an unmarked vehicle on Laurel Street, officers witnessed a glass bottle being thrown out the window of a passing vehicle around 3:00 a.m.

Police said the officers followed the suspicious vehicle to the area of Crawford and Kay Streets, where the vehicle had pulled over.

Officers turned their unmarked vehicle around, and began approaching the other car whereupon two males exited the parked vehicle.

One of the men was brandishing a firearm in his hand, authorities said, and they believed the other male was attempting to conceal a weapon in the waistband of his pants.

The responding officers subsequently identified themselves, and after ordering the suspects to stop, both fled on foot.

Fall River Police said during the short pursuit, one round was fired at the officers.

No injuries were reported.

Elijah Jones, 21, of Brockton, and Crystal Rebello, 23, of Fall River were arrested and face multiple weapons charges.

The Fall River Police Department said the investigation into this incident is ongoing, and are seeking a third suspect, described as a Hispanic male in his 20’s, whom is believed to be around 6 feet tall, and weighing around 190 lbs.

Anyone with information is strongly encouraged to contact the Fall River Police Department at: 508-676-8511.

