PawSox Blanked by Buffalo at McCoy

PawSox news release...

PAWTUCKET, R.I. — A pair of Buffalo Bisons pitchers quieted the Pawtucket Red Sox in a 5-0 win in the series opener Friday night at McCoy Stadium.

The Bisons (38-50) received seven shutout innings from starter Luis Santos and outhit the PawSox (42-44), 16-5, to kick off the three-game series.

After being activated from the disabled list (right shoulder inflammation) earlier in the day, PawSox starter Kyle Kendrick (L, 2-6) ceded four runs on 10 hits and two walks over five frames while striking out six. Right-handed relievers Kyle Martin (2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 2 K) and Ty Buttrey (2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 1 K) kept Pawtucket within striking distance, but the PawSox stranded nine on the basepaths.

Santos (W, 3-7) twirled seven shutout innings with seven punchouts. The 26-year old right-hander didn’t allow a hit until the fifth inning, when PawSox second baseman Heiker Meneses pulled a two-strike single into left field. Meneses (2-for-4) notched his 10th multi-hit game of the season.

Buffalo struck in the top of the first for a pair of runs on four hits against Kendrick.

Bisons cleanup man Rowdy Tellez ripped an RBI double off the right-field wall in the top of the third to stretch the lead to 3-0.

Buffalo added a run in the fifth after loading the bases and getting an RBI groundout from shortstop Shane Opitz.

In the sixth, Bisons left fielder Michael Saunders pulled an RBI single through the right side to extend the margin to 5-0.

The PawSox continue their three-game series with the Buffalo Bisons on Saturday at 6:15 p.m. at McCoy Stadium. PawSox All-Star left-hander Edgar Olmos (5-2, 1.82) is scheduled to oppose Bisons righty Chris Rowley (1-1, 3.24).