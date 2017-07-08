Apartment owners pay $70,000 to settle discrimination claim - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Apartment owners pay $70,000 to settle discrimination claim



By: The Associated Press





NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) -- The owners of a Massachusetts apartment complex have agreed to pay a $70,000 settlement with the U.S. Justice Department over claims they discriminated against tenants of "South Asian descent.''


The department found J & R Associates steered those tenants into certain buildings at the Royal Park apartment complex in North Attleborough from at least 2009 through 2014.


The department says J & R Associates violated the Fair Housing Act, which prohibits housing discrimination on the basis of race and national origin. As part of the agreement, the federal government will not file a civil lawsuit against the owners. The owners have agreed to train new employees and abide by federal housing law. According to the agreement, the settlement is a compromise and not an admission of "liability, wrongdoing or noncompliance.''

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

