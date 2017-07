By Nick Coit

ncoit@abc6.com

Washington Redskins defensive back Will Blackmon returning home to Rhode Island Saturday for his third annual youth football camp. The NFL veteran, now entering his 12th season in the league, hosted kids ages 7 to 14 at his old high school, Bishop Hendricken, throughout the day. The camp was free for kids to take part in. ABC6 Sports Anchor Nick Coit spoke with Blackmon in Warwick.