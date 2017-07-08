Porcello Goes Distance, But Rays Blank Red Sox, 1-0 - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Porcello Goes Distance, But Rays Blank Red Sox, 1-0

Posted: Updated:

By DICK SCANLON
Associated Press

       ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - Alex Cobb pitched two-hit ball into the eighth inning and the Tampa Bay Rays beat Rick Porcello and the Boston Red Sox 1-0 on Saturday with some help from a replay reversal.

        Cobb (7-6) retired 11 straight over one stretch. Alex Colome got the final four outs for his 24th save, finishing Tampa Bay's three-hitter.

        The Red Sox put runners on second and third with one out in the ninth. Hanley Ramirez then struck out swinging. After rookie Andrew Benintendi was walked intentionally, Chris Young popped out to end the game.

        Jesus Sucre drove in the game's only run with a sacrifice fly in the second. The inning was kept alive by a replay reversal of a double-play call. 

        AP-WF-07-08-17 2309GMT
 

