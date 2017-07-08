PawSox Shut Out Bisons, 3-0

Pawtucket Red Sox Press Release

PAWTUCKET, R.I. — Three Pawtucket Red Sox pitchers combined on a three-hitter, as the PawSox earned their third shutout win in the last four games with a 3-0 victory over the Buffalo Bisons on Saturday night at McCoy Stadium.

The PawSox (43-44) scored a run in the fourth and two more in the fifth, and Edgar Olmos (6 IP), Noe Ramirez (2 IP) and Jamie Callahan (1 IP) teamed up for the win over Buffalo (38-52) — Pawtucket’s 12th shutout victory of the season, tied for the most in the International League.

In his fifth start of the season, Olmos (W, 6-2) fanned six over his six frames of three-hit ball in which he didn’t walk a Bison hitter. The All-Star left-hander has only allowed two earned runs in his 28.2 innings as a starter. Over his last nine appearances, including four long relief outings out of the bullpen, Olmos has posted a 0.84 ERA (just four earned runs in 42.2 innings). The 27-year old southpaw struck out five in the first two innings.

Ramirez, meanwhile, fanned five of the seven batters he faced in two hitless innings, and Callahan (S, 3) worked a 1-2-3 ninth for his third save of the season — punctuated by a swinging strikeout on a 97-MPH fastball.

After spending the last three days with Double-A Portland, Red Sox utility man Brock Holt (vertigo) returned to Pawtucket to continue his rehab assignment. The 2015 American League All-Star batted second and played all nine innings at second base, going 1-for-3 with an infield single, a sharp lineout to short and a hit by pitch.

Rehabbing Red Sox third baseman Pablo Sandoval (inner ear infection) went 2-for-4 with two hard-hit singles from the left side — a fourth-inning knock into the right-center gap and an opposite-field wall-ball double in the sixth.

Buffalo starter Chris Rowley (L, 1-2) allowed three runs on eight hits in six stanzas.

The PawSox started the scoring in the fourth thanks to Holt and Sandoval, who led off the frame with consecutive hits. Holt went first to third on Sandoval’s single and then scored when left fielder Bryce Brentz bounced into a double play.

In the fifth, shortstop Ryan Court singled, stole second and moved to third on a throwing error before first baseman Matt Dominguez hauled him in with an RBI double to left field to make it 2-0. Later in the inning, center fielder and All-Star Rusney Castillo dropped an RBI single into right field to score Dominguez.

The PawSox conclude their three-game series with the Buffalo Bisons on Sunday at 1:35 p.m. at McCoy Stadium. Red Sox left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez (right knee subluxation) will make his second rehab start opposite Bisons lefty Brett Oberholzer (1-6, 4.98). Radio coverage on WHJJ (920 AM) and throughout the PawSox Radio Network begins with the PawSox Pre-Game Show at 1:05 p.m.

Following the All-Star break, which begins Monday and runs through Wednesday, the PawSox return home the following Monday (July 17) and remain at McCoy Stadium for a seven-game homestand through July 23. Good seats are available, and fans can visit the McCoy Stadium box office, which is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. through 5 p.m., and during all home games. Fans can also call (401) 724-7300 or log on to PawSox.com for tickets.