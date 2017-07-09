Amber Alert canceled, child found safe - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Amber Alert canceled, child found safe

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WLNE) -- A 21-month-old was found safe and unharmed after Massachusetts State Police issued an Amber Alert when he was taken from his mother's home following a violent domestic assault.

Jandel Calcorzi was taken from his mother's home located at 509 Springfield Street in Chicopee by his father, Joshua Calcorzi, around 1:15 a.m. this morning. 

Authorities say the 24-year-old left the residence on foot and it is not known what mode of transportation he may have used. Employees of private or public transportation services were asked to pay special attention to fares.

Joshua Calcorzi was located about 40 minutes away in Newington, Conn. later Sunday morning, and placed under arrest by Newington Police.  The child, Jandel Calcorzi, was also located and determined to be safe and unharmed, state police say.

The Amber Alert was canceled around 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

