Landscaper hospitalized after 'serious crash' in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, Mass. (WLNE) -- A landscaper in Mansfield was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle Saturday afternoon.

Mansfield Police responded to the area of 69 Branch Street around 1:15 p.m. after receiving several 911 calls about a serious crash. Officers identified one injured male, who was transported to an area hospital with "potentially serious injuries."

Authorities believe a landscape crew parked a truck and trailer on the shoulder of the lane with a reflective cone placed in the roadway behind the trailer. A 71-year-old Mansfield woman drove her red Toyota Camry through the cone and struck the trailer, sending it 35 feet down the road.

The injured male was standing inside the trailer when he was hit. The driver was uninjured in the crash.

Police are still investigating the cause of the incident. Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact MPD Officer David Kinahan @ 508-261-7301 x 61220.

