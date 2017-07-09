State officials warn of blue-green algae blooms in ponds - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

State officials warn of blue-green algae blooms in ponds

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - Rhode Island officials are advising people to stay away from multiple bodies of water after toxic blue-green algae blooms were discovered.

The state Departments of Health and Environmental Management said Friday that toxins in St. Mary's Pond in Portsmouth and Elm Lake, Roosevelt Lake and the Japanese Gardens in Roger Williams Park in Providence could harm humans and animals. People are urged to avoid contact and keep pets away. Ingesting the water or eating fish from the ponds can cause diarrhea, vomiting and damage to the liver or nervous system.

Officials say children and animals are at greater risk. If a pet touches toxic water, it should be rinsed with clean water before it tries to lick itself clean. People should rinse skin and clean their clothes in case of contact.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.