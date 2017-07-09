Plainville Police investigating serial water sport thefts

By: News Staff

PLAINVILLE, Mass. (WLNE) -- Plainville Police are actively investigating at least five thefts of canoes, kayaks and paddle boards from the Lake Mirimichi area.

Authorities say they are aware of at least five thefts over the past few weeks in Plainville, along with others in Foxborough. They believe more have been stolen, and are waiting for residents to file reports.

Police also recovered a red 15-foot-long canoe on Lake Mirimichi Saturday afternoon, but it has not been reported stolen at this time.

Police say they are pursuing several leads at this time. They encourage anyone with information relating to the thefts or the recovered canoe to contact the department at 508-809-5554.

