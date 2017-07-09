Plainville Police investigating serial water sport thefts - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Plainville Police investigating serial water sport thefts

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PLAINVILLE, Mass. (WLNE) -- Plainville Police are actively investigating at least five thefts of canoes, kayaks and paddle boards from the Lake Mirimichi area.

Authorities say they are aware of at least five thefts over the past few weeks in Plainville, along with others in Foxborough. They believe more have been stolen, and are waiting for residents to file reports.

Police also recovered a red 15-foot-long canoe on Lake Mirimichi Saturday afternoon, but it has not been reported stolen at this time.

Police say they are pursuing several leads at this time. They encourage anyone with information relating to the thefts or the recovered canoe to contact the department at 508-809-5554. 

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.