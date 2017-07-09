BREAKING: Police searching for Providence drive-by shooting suspect

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) -- Police are searching for the suspect of a drive-by shooting that happened on Newark Street in Providence around 2:15 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

A 38-year-old man was shot while at a cookout near 86 Newark Street by a suspect allegedly riding a blue and white motorcycle. The victim was transported to the hospital by a private vehicle other than an ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

An investigation is still underway. Police have not released any details about the identity of the victim or the suspect.

