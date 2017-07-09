Miller's Home Run Lifts Rays Over Red Sox, Boston Drops Three Of - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Miller's Home Run Lifts Rays Over Red Sox, Boston Drops Three Of Four To Tampa Bay

Posted: Updated:
By Ken Bell, Sports Director
Connect

By MARK DIDTLER
Associated Press

       ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - Brad Miller hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the eighth inning and the Tampa Bay Rays took three of the four from AL East-leading Boston, beating the Red Sox 5-3 Sunday.

        Miller connected with two outs off Joe Kelly (3-1), sending a drive over the center field wall. Kelly had made a career-best 23 straight scoreless appearances.

        Brad Boxberger (1-0) worked out of a two-on, two-out jam in the eighth before Alex Colome got three outs for his 25th save.

        Tampa Bay, at 47-43, has 13 more wins than last year at the All-Star break and trails the Red Sox by 3 1/2 games.

        Dustin Pedroia hit his second homer in three days and fourth of the year during the seventh off AL All Star Chris Archer, a two-run shot that put Boston up 3-2.

        Mookie Betts homered on Archer's third pitch of the game to set a Red Sox record with his 11th career leadoff homer.
 
        AP-WF-07-09-17 2032GMT

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.