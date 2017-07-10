Former Rep. Ray Gallison reports to prison today - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Former Rep. Ray Gallison reports to prison today

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Disgraced former Rhode Island House Finance Chairman Ray Gallison is expected to report to federal prison Monday where he will begin a 51 month sentence.

Ray Gallison, 65, will serve the duration of his sentence at the Devens Federal Medical Center, which is located approximately 40 miles outside of Boston.

Gallison, the once powerful state politician, will now be known as prison number 11502-070.

The 65-year-old pleaded guilty back in March to nine federal counts including wire fraud, aggravated identity theft among others.

He admitted to stealing nearly $680,000 from the estate of a dead client. According to a prison handbook, Gallison will complete a four week orientation program upon his arrival.

If medically cleared, he will also be required to work during his 4 year and 3 month stay at the prison.

The center is no stranger to high profile criminals. In fact, Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokar Tsarnaev, Congressman Cicilline’s brother, and former R.I. Representative John McCauley all served time at the facility.

