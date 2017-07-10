Providence Restaurant Weeks begin

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence Restaurant Weeks officially kicked off in Providence on Sunday.

From now until July 22nd, diners can snag some delicious deals from approximately 80 different restaurants.

Circe in downtown Providence is excited for the opportunity to interact with new customers.

“Believe it or not, you get new customers that have never tried it before and they come back for another experience. Restaurant week for us is a very, very busy time,” said the owner of Circe, Carlos Carlozzi.

Nearly 100 restaurants participating in the citywide event are offering specials including prix-fixe lunches, dinners, and two-for-one deals.

Here is a list of several restaurants partaking in the Providence Restaurant Weeks event:

10 Rocks Tapas Bar & Restaurant

1091 Main Street Pawtucket, RI 02860

579 Benefit Street Restaurant

579 Benefit Street Pawtucket, RI 02861

Al’s Waterfront Restaurant & Lounge

28 Water Street East Providence, RI 02914

Andreas Restaurant

268 Thayer Street Providence, RI 02906

Angelo’s Civita Farnese Restaurant

141 Atwells Avenue Providence, RI 02903

Bacaro Restaurant

262 South Water Street Providence, RI 02903

Biergarten

114 Spruce Street Providence, RI 02903

Caffe Dolce Vita

59 DePasquale Plaza Providence, RI 02903

Please visit goprovidence.com for a complete list of restaurants.

Restaurant Weeks is put on by the Visitors Bureau.

