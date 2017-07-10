RI awarded federal grant to improve boating infrastructure

By: The Associated Press

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) -- Rhode Island has been awarded $200,000 in federal funding to improve boating infrastructure and provide opportunities for outdoor recreation.

U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke announced on Friday that Rhode Island will receive a Boating Infrastructure Grant.

State partners will provide about $100,000 in matching funds.

Zinke says that a total of $32 million in grants will be awarded nationwide.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's Boating Infrastructure Grant program provides funding to support dedicated boat tie-up facilities and associated amenities and to help Americans enjoy the nation's waters and natural resources.

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017