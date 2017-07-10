RI awarded federal grant to improve boating infrastructure - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

RI awarded federal grant to improve boating infrastructure

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) -- Rhode Island has been awarded $200,000 in federal funding to improve boating infrastructure and provide opportunities for outdoor recreation.

U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke announced on Friday that Rhode Island will receive a Boating Infrastructure Grant.

State partners will provide about $100,000 in matching funds.

Zinke says that a total of $32 million in grants will be awarded nationwide.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's Boating Infrastructure Grant program provides funding to support dedicated boat tie-up facilities and associated amenities and to help Americans enjoy the nation's waters and natural resources.

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.