By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) – An 18-year-old was injured Friday after his vehicle struck a utility pole on Reed Road in Dartmouth.

The crash happened at approximately 2:00 a.m. and resulted in the pole breaking and causing wires to fall down in the roadway.

The 18-year-old was driving a 2001 GMC Yukon and sustained minor injuries.

He was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital as a precaution.

The crash is still under investigation.

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017