Pawtucket Police rescue 5-year-old Autistic boy from Blackstone - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Pawtucket Police rescue 5-year-old Autistic boy from Blackstone River

By: News Staff

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) – Pawtucket Police rescued a 5-year-old Autistic boy from the Blackstone River Monday morning.

Police responded at approximately 6:30 a.m. to the area of School Street and received a call from a kayaker who saw the boy in the river.

Officers discovered the 5-year-old in knee deep water at the bottom of a steep slope.

Officers made it down to the river bank and brought the boy to safety.

The boy was evaluated by Pawtucket Rescue personnel and released to his mother.

