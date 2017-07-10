Pawtucket Police rescue 5-year-old Autistic boy from Blackstone River

By: News Staff
Email: news@abc6.com
Twitter: @ABC6
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) – Pawtucket Police rescued a 5-year-old Autistic boy from the Blackstone River Monday morning.
Police responded at approximately 6:30 a.m. to the area of School Street and received a call from a kayaker who saw the boy in the river.
Officers discovered the 5-year-old in knee deep water at the bottom of a steep slope.
Officers made it down to the river bank and brought the boy to safety.
The boy was evaluated by Pawtucket Rescue personnel and released to his mother.
© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017