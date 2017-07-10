Man sentenced to 2.5 years in prison on child porn charges

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – David A. Skally, 58, of Providence, was sentenced Monday to 2.5 years in federal prison for possessing and accessing child pornography with intent to view.

Skally was also sentenced to serve five years supervised released upon completion of the prison term.

He was also ordered to pay a $5,000 special assessment pursuant to the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act of 2015.

Skally was arrested in July of 2016 and pleaded guilty in December of 2016.

Authorities searched Skally’s computers at his home in June of 2016 and discovered child pornography.

A further forensic examination revealed 284 videos and 418 images of child pornography.

