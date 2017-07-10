Man arrested for weilding .22 caliber rifle in Pawtucket - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Man arrested for weilding .22 caliber rifle in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) – Pawtucket police arrested a man wielding a .22 caliber long rifle at the Howard Rogers Post Tuesday evening.

A civilian reported that Steven Burgos grabbed the rifle from his truck and pursued him after an argument.

Pawtucket Police arrived on the scene at approximately 11:00 p.m. with a Woonsocket PD K9.

Police detained Burgos and seized the rifle in the surrounding area.  

Burgos was charged with felony assault, using a firearm while committing a crime of violence, and disorderly content.

He was arraigned at the 6th District Court Monday morning.

