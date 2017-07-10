RIDOT offers free commuter rail rides in RI

By: News Staff

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation is celebrating their latest initiative Monday as they try to get more Rhode Islanders to use public transit.

RIDOT is offering free train rides between Providence, T.F. Green, and Wickford Junction until the end of the year.

It remains to be seen whether these promotions will work in the long-term, but at this point, RIDOT is doing anything they can think of in an attempt to get consistent ridership.

RIDOT is pulling out all the stops in Wickford Junction Monday as local and state officials attempted to create a buzz around a train station not often frequented by riders.

The Wickford Junction Station was built five years ago but lack of promotion and difficulty reaching the facility made things tough from the beginning.

Now, all rides between Wickford Junction, T.F. Green, and Providence will be free for the next six months. The state picked up the $100,000 bill but they say they believe the investment will pay off.

“We expect that with the rides we can increase ridership and we will recoup that money with the increase in riders. So this is the next step in the evolution,” said Peter Alviti; Director of RIDOT.

State officials are not hiding the fact that public transportation is lacking here in Rhode Island, but many do remain optimistic the situation can be resolved.

RIDOT says they will also be looking at possibly adding weekend trains to the schedule as soon as they can.

