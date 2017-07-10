Three Wareham schools evacuated, searched by SWAT teams after em - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Three Wareham schools evacuated, searched by SWAT teams after email threat

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – An anonymous email threat sent to a Wareham Public School administrator on Monday sparked evacuations and investigations by various police and SWAT teams.

The South Eastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council SWAT Team, Cape Cod Law Enforcement Council SWAT Team, and the Massachusetts State Police STOP Team were all on scene after an individual threatened to harm others in the email.

Wareham High School, Wareham Middle School and Minot Forest Elementary School were all evacuated and are currently being searched by police.

All three schools have summer school and other activities going on.

Students and school officials were transported to the Gleason Family YMCA where students were released to their parents or guardians.

"We understand that the large police presence may be alarming to some, but our number one priority is that the children and school officials are safe, and we do not take any chances when it comes to that," Chief Walsh said. "I want to thank everyone in the community for their support and patience as we conduct a thorough search of the schools, and I am grateful for the tremendous mutual aid network in south eastern Massachusetts that allows our department to temporarily grow in size and scope to address this incident."

Police say there is no reason to believe that there is any danger to the community.

