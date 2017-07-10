New law creates preference for veterans for state contracts

By: The Assistance Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo has signed into law a bill to create a preference for military veterans in awarding state contracts.

The state gives a similar benefit to women-owned and minority-owned businesses.

The bill, approved by the General Assembly in June, sets a goal that at least 3 percent of the total value of all state contracts available to businesses in each fiscal year be awarded to veteran-owned companies.

Democratic Sen. Marc Cote, of Woonsocket, pushed for the bill since 2014 to boost employment and business opportunities for veterans.

He says it's a way to thank veterans for their sacrifices.

Democratic Rep. Michael Morin, also of Woonsocket, sponsored the House version.

He says veterans are disciplined, hard workers and that's what the state should be looking for when signing contracts.

