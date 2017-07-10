PawSox Refurbish Pawtucket Little League Field

By: Tim Studebaker

PAWTUCKET, R.I. – It was back to Little League for the PawSox today.

It's the all-star break, so no action at McCoy stadium, but some members of the Paw Sox organization were still out on the diamond, giving back to the community. More than 20 volunteers spent their Monday fixing up Deluca field at the Nathanael Greene Elementary School in Pawtucket.

Joe Bradlee, Director of Communications and Community Relations for the PawSox says, "We're painting the lines. We're redoing the pitcher's mound. We're fixing lips on the infield. We're throwing a fresh coat of paint on some bleachers, some benches, picking up trash in the area. Really, just a full one-day manicure of the field right here in Pawtucket."

They're hoping the work they did today would help get more kids interested in playing baseball.

Bradlee says, "When we were speaking with the city, they identified this field as a Little League that has actually seen a decrease in numbers over the years. So, we as an organization feel that by doing little things like this, we can put the spotlight on a much needed area in the city."

Infielder Mike Miller and his charity, More Than a Game, headed up the effort alongside PawSox front office staff. Miller could have been relaxing during the all-star break, but instead chose to spend his time doing this work.

Miller says, "Time is your most valuable asset, so whenever you can give your time to other people, I think that's when it's best served. "

They will also hold a free youth clinic on Tuesday.

Miller says, "I've been lucky enough for baseball to give me so many opportunities in my life. If we can present those opportunities to even one kid, it's worth it."

