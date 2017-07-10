Westport man facing multiple charges after fleeing police, stealing vehicle plates

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

WESTPORT, Mass. (WLNE) – Westport Police tried stopping a Westport man Friday night who was known to police for an August 2016 incident where he struck a police cruiser with his motorcycle.

Derek Pereira, 31, was driving a 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee at approximately 7:30 p.m. Friday that he later abandoned after fleeing from detectives.

Pereira was seen running away from the Jeep across State Road onto Pine Tree Avenue when a neighbor called police to say he fled into the woods.

Police believed he was fleeing to his home.

A neighbor recognized Pereira and spoke with him as he exited the woods.

A K9 Unit searched the area for two hours.

The Jeep was found to have had stolen registration plates.

Upon searching, police found a bill of sale which listed Pereira as the buyer as well as multiple personal items.

Investigators located surveillance video of Pereira where he exited a convenience store and got into the Jeep prior to fleeing from police.

Additional video revealed Pereira abandoning the Jeep and running across State Road.

The plates had been stolen from another Jeep at State Road Auto in Westport.

Police arrested Pereira on Sunday in his driveway.

He was charged with:

Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Revoked Driver’s License

Operating a Motor Vehicle so as to Endanger

Failure to Stop for Police

Operating an Uninsured Vehicle

Attaching Plates

Unregistered Vehicle

Speeding

Possession of Stolen Property Motor Vehicle Registration Plates (felony, subsequent offense)

Possession of a Forged / Altered Registry of Motor Vehicle’s Inspection Sticker

Possession of Stolen Property (subsequent offense) Registry Document (Inspection sticker)

Use of a Motor Vehicle in the commission of a Felony

Anyone with information about Pereira is asking to contact Westport Police at 508-636-1122.

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017