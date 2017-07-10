Two Providence men arrested on firearm charges - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Two Providence men arrested on firearm charges

By: News Staff

WESTPORT, Mass. (WLNE) – Two men were arrested for possessing a .380 Glock 42 and a stolen 9mm Glock 43 near the Lockwood area of Providence Sunday evening.

Police investigated the location of recent arrests and found two suspects standing in front of Friendship Street at approximately 7:45 p.m.

Damon Harris, 20, of Providence, was arrested on Friday for the possession of a firearm at the same location.

Dante Christal, 25, of Providence, fled on foot when he saw police.

Police say that Christal ran from behind Amos House to the area of Pine and Portland Streets.

Christal was stopped by police and arrested.

Both guns had a round in the chamber and six in the magazine.

Christal, who had a previous parole violation arrest, was charged with two counts of license required for carrying a pistol and two counts of possession of arms by a person convicted of a crime of violence.

He will be arraigned at the 6th Division District Court.

