WARREN, R.I. (WLNE) – Dozens of homes were evacuated Monday after a third party contractor hit a gas main on Water Street in Warren on Monday.

According to National Grid, the line was hit around 1:30 p.m.

Warren Police and Fire evacuated homes in the area.

National Grid says roughly 100 natural gas customers and 28-hundred electrical customers were impacted.

