Man arrested for possessing loaded gun in Wal-Mart parking lot

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — A man was arrested on Sunday after police seized a loaded .22 caliber revolver from the backseat of his car, North Smithfield Police said.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the local Wal-Mart parking lot for the report of two people using heroin in a car.

The two occupants of the vehicle were identified as 53-year-old Thomas Davis, of Smithfield, and 31-year-old Elizabeth Bell of, Lincoln.

Bell, authorities say, was found to have an active warrant from Providence Superior Court for a felony drug possession.

“When she was asked to exit the vehicle to be taken into custody she took a hand full of needles and placed them on the dashboard of the car as she exited the vehicle officer noticed two small glassine bags of white chalky substance later identified as crack cocaine,” said North Smithfield Police.

Bell was subsequently taken into custody. Davis was then asked to exit the vehicle while officers could search the area.

This lead to the discovery of a loaded .22 caliber revolver from the backseat, and Davis was taken into custody as well.

Davis was charged with felony possession of firearm without a license and held on $5000.00 bail with surety.

Bell was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance (crack cocaine) and held without bail, after previously violating bail that was set on the prior felony drug possession charge out of Providence.

No further information is available at this time.

