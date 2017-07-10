FBI arrests Hawaii-based soldier on possible connection to ISIS - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

FBI arrests Hawaii-based soldier on possible connection to ISIS

Posted:

By: The Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) — A U.S. official says that an active duty Army soldier has been arrested by the FBI in Hawaii on terrorism charges.             

The official says that the solder was arrested because of connections he had with the Islamic State group.              

He says the soldier was with the 25th Infantry Division at Schofield Barracks in Honolulu.             

No other details were available.              

The official was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.              

FBI spokesman Arnold Laanui said Monday that SWAT team special agents arrested 34-year-old Ikaika Kang on Saturday.

Laanui says the FBI will have more information when a criminal complaint has been filed.               

Laanui says Kang is scheduled for an initial appearance in federal court on Monday afternoon.

